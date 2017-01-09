Person with machete in custody after northwest Vegas barricade

A person with a machete was taken into custody Monday night after confronting a resident and then barricade him inside a home, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The police department confirmed the incident in the 6900 block of West Raleigh Avenue, near Alexander Road and Rainbow Boulevard, at 5:16 p.m.

According to police, a resident found a person in the garage area of a home when they got into an argument. The unknown person then pulled out a machete, prompting the resident to run toward a neighbor's home to call 911.

Police were called to the home when the armed man locked himself inside. Police later took the person in custody at about 9:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

