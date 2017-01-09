Police investigating body found in North Las Vegas

Crime scene investigators comb an area where a body was found on Jan. 9, 2017. (FOX5)

An investigation was underway Monday night into a body found in North Las Vegas, the city's police department said.

In a tweet sent before 7:30 p.m., North Las Vegas Police Department reported the body in the area of Statz Street and Rome Boulevard, which is just off Centennial Parkway between Losee and Pecos roads.

#NLVPD detectives are investigating the discover of a body in the area of Statz/Rome. PIO en route. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) January 10, 2017

Police later elaborated that they received a call regarding the body at about 4:30 p.m. According to the department, someone walking in the area found the body in a desert area.

Police believe the body is of an adult male of unknown age.

The preliminary investigation suggests the death is a homicide, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity as well as cause and manner of death of the victim.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

