Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison rules out run for governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Nevada Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison says he's not going to run for governor in 2018.

Hutchison said Monday he thinks there are several other qualified Republicans who might vie to replace GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval, who can't seek a third term due to term limits.

Hutchison says he's focusing on the upcoming state Legislature, and will decide afterward if he'll run again for lieutenant governor.

Hutchison is the second high-profile Republican to say recently he won't seek Sandoval's job.

Dean Heller said last month he'll seek re-election to the U.S. Senate, and won't make a bid for governor.

Hutchison is a lawyer in Las Vegas who served in the Nevada state Senate for two years before he was elected lieutenant governor in 2014.

