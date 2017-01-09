Red Rock Canyon offers fee-free MLK Jr. holiday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Red Rock Canyon offers fee-free MLK Jr. holiday

Posted: Updated:
A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Feb. 14, 2016. (Robert Noble/FOX5) A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Feb. 14, 2016. (Robert Noble/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

You can spend next Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday at Red Rock Canyon free of charge.

The national conservation area said any amenity-related fees will be waived on the Jan. 16 holiday. Other fees such as overnight camping and group day use will remain in effect.

Red Rock Canyon offers a scenic drive, miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, rock climbing, horseback riding, road biking, picnic areas and nature observing opportunities.

The offering is part of the Bureau of Land Management's broader fee-waiving for national parks on the holiday.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.