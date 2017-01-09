Report: Legacy HS sub, student started relationship on Snapchat

Ryan Davis, a former football coach and substitute teacher at Legacy High School, exchanged messages on Snapchat with an 18-year-old student before having sexual relations, according to an arrest report.

Davis was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual misconduct after Clark County School District police received a tip about the relationship.

According to the arrest report, the student spoke to Davis during lunch break at school then progressed in to a relationship over the social media site Snapchat. Davis engaged in sexual activity with the student outside of the school on two occasions.

Davis told police he was overwhelmed with school, work and personal issues during the time of the relationship with the student.

Davis was terminated as an employee of the school district Wednesday, administrators said.

