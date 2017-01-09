Metro: Las Vegas murder suspect arrested in Florida

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in west Las Vegas, according to police.

Las Vegas Metro police said 29-year-old Terrance Davis was arrested in connection to the Nov. 29 shooting in the 4100 block of south Durango Drive, near Flamingo Road.

Police said after an arrest warrant was issued, Davis was found in Lakeview, Florida. He was extradited back to Nevada Friday where he faces one count of open murder.

According to Davis’ arrest report, the victim, identified as Ethan Hogan was involved in an argument with his ex-girlfriend when Davis intervened. The two men then began to argue before Davis grabbed a weapon from the vehicle he was driving and fired at Hogan.

Davis was in a dating relationship with Hogan’s ex-girlfriend, the arrest report stated.

Hogan was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

