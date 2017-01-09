Man under surveillance during officer-involved shooting identified

Las Vegas Metro police identified a man who was under surveillance during an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 5th.

In a news conference Monday, Metro Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said Carlos Castellanos was under surveillance when two suspects approached a plain clothed detective. Thomas Lamar Cotton and an unidentified attempted to rob the detective in the area of Jones and Carmen Boulevards.

Police said Cotton was armed with a revolver and pointed it at the detective, identified as Daniel Hawkins. Hawkins told the suspects he was an officer before firing two rounds from his weapon at them. One round struck Cotton and the other suspect left the scene.

Cotton was transported to University Medical Center for treatment, where he is listed in stable condition, police said. Cotton has been booked in absentia on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Castellanos and the second suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting have not been arrested, police said.

Police said Cotton has been arrested 112 time since 1987 for crimes including forgery, drug charges, robbery charges parole violations and more.

Castellanos has several active felony warrants for charges including burglary, robbery, prohibited person possessing a firearm and more.

Police described Castellanos as a Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’6” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Castellanos should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

