CCFD: Warehouse fire in east Las Vegas

Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in east Las Vegas early Monday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department was called to 2075 Palm St., near Sahara Avenue and Fremont Street, at about 4:30 a.m. with reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters said a commercial warehouse was fully involved upon their arrival and additional resources were requested, including Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews made a defensive fire attack and were able to extinguish the flames before 5:30 a.m.

An auto repair shop is the reported business affected by the fire.

NV Energy and Southwest Gas assisted with the utilities at the property according to CCFD.

Fire crews reported no injuries and said the fire remains under investigation.

