Man armed with sword in police custody after barricade

Police at the scene of a barricade situation located inside a south central Las Vegas neighborhood on Jan. 9, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police responded to a man armed with a sword who refused to leave a home in the south central part of town early Monday morning.

Viewers informed FOX5 of a heavy police presence in the area of Serene Avenue and Gilespie Street just after 3 a.m.

Metro confirmed their response to a home located in the area, and said a man armed with a samurai-type sword barricaded himself inside a residence.

The suspect's father notified police just after midnight and was able to escape the home along with the mother and daughter, before police said the man came towards officers with the sword. However, a 98-year-old woman remained inside the house.

Officers updated the situation at about 8:15 a.m., said the man was taken into police custody and the woman was also unharmed.

Nine to 10 homes in the neighborhood were voluntarily evacuated, while police attempted to make contact with the barricaded man.

Metro reported road closures in the area while this was an active situation.

Authorities said no injuries were sustained in the incident.

