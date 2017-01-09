Man armed with sword in police custody after barricade

An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
A Florida state attorney who was pulled over in a traffic stop said she intends to use the incident as a teachable moment for police.More >
The juvenile suspect from a barricade situation near Clark County Wetlands Park was put on life support from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metro Police.More >
The juvenile suspect from a barricade situation near Clark County Wetlands Park was put on life support from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Metro Police.More >
Police responded to gunshots on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.More >
Police responded to gunshots on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Thursday morning.More >
Authorities identified the parents and their infant son who died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in southwest Las Vegas.More >
Authorities identified the parents and their infant son who died in an apparent murder-suicide Monday night in southwest Las Vegas.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
Lyme, West nile, Zika, the list of insect-borne illnesses to worry about seems to get longer, and scarier, every year.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
An Illinois teen is accused of killing her mother, and then trying to burn house down to cover up the crime.More >
An 8 year-old Kentucky girl is fighting for her life at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta after her and her family were involved in a crash along I-75 on their way back home from vacationing in Florida.More >
An 8 year-old Kentucky girl is fighting for her life at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta after her and her family were involved in a crash along I-75 on their way back home from vacationing in Florida.More >