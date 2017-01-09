Coroner identifies man killed in crash caused by medical episode

Medical examiners have identified a man who died after his vehicle crashed into a driveway in the area of Summerlin Sunday evening.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as 58-year-old Gregory Paul Vicknair, of Kingman. He died from a medical issue. The manner was ruled an accident.

Police said Vicknair was driving a 2003 GMC sport utility vehicle when it veered off the road on the 200 block of Carlisle Crossing near Alta Drive and the 215 West. He struck an unoccupied Ford Mustang parked in the driveway of 355 Carlisle Crossing before coming to a stop.

Vicknair was transported to a nearby hospital where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

