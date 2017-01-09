Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 95 and West Lake Me - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on U.S. 95 and West Lake Mead Boulevard

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Sunday night near U.S. 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard.  

The 26-year-old pedestrian was on the freeway for unknown reasons when they were hit by a four-door Nissan, according to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel of Nevada Highway Patrol. 

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. The coroner's office listed the person's manner of death as suicide. 

All four lanes on the US 95 were closed for the investigation of the crash. Drivers were diverted off the Lake Mead off-ramp. 

