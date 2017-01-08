Pedestrian killed near Craig, Allen identified

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the pedestrian who was killed Friday night by a vehicle in North Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, who assisted in the investigation, the incident happened in the area of West Craig Road and Allen Lane.

Police said a man was crossing Craig from north to south outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck and killed by an eastbound vehicle.

Sunday, the coroner's office identified the man as 43-year-old Oscar Hernandez, of Las Vegas, and said he died from multiple blunt force trauma in the accident.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved was cooperating in the investigation.

Authorities have not released any further details on the collision.

