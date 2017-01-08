Man found deceased on sidewalk identified

The emblem for the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)

Las Vegas homicide detectives said they are investigating the death of a man found deceased on a sidewalk in the north part of town Thursday morning.

Officers located an unresponsive person in the area of Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, at about 7 a.m.

Police said the man showed signs of a possible overdose at the scene, but an autopsy later performed by the Clark County Coroner's Office revealed that the victim died after being shot.

The coroner's office identified the man as 24-year-old Jared Medina, of Las Vegas, and said he died from a gunshot wound of the back.

Metro's homicide section said Medina's death remains under investigation and no one is in custody related to the incident at this time.

This was the fourth homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

