Candlelight vigil held for fallen NLVPD detective

(Courtesy: Marilyn Kirkpatrick/Twitter) (Courtesy: Marilyn Kirkpatrick/Twitter)
NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD) NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A candlelight vigil was held for the fallen North Las Vegas Police detective Sunday evening.  

The NLV Police Chief's Advisory Board organized the prayer and candlelight vigil to honor and remember Detective Chad Parque.

The vigil was at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., at the intersection of Carey avenue, and started at 5:30 p.m.

Parque, a 10-year veteran of the department, passed away Saturday after he was involved in a deadly wrong-way collision on Friday.

The advisory board said there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support for the North Las Vegas Police Department and first responders throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Local law enforcement stand in unity during this difficult time, according to the board, and community members have been proud to demonstrate their solidarity with authorities. 

