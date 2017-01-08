Northern Nevada flooding should peak early Monday

Forecasters are predicting the worst flooding in northern Nevada in more than a decade.

The high waters in the Reno-Sparks area should peak sometime late Sunday or early Monday, with heavy rain on the heels of a week-long winter storm according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service says the worst flooding is expected early Monday in the Sparks industrial area where about 25,000 employees work just east of Reno.

Flood warnings were in effect Saturday night for much of the Sierra's eastern front, where 6 feet of snow has already fallen on the mountains southwest of Reno.

The weather service says the Truckee River's flows in Sparks should peak 5 feet above flood stage at about 5 a.m. Monday.

That's similar to the last big flood in the winter of 2005-2006, but about 3.5 feet lower than the 1997 New Year's Day flood that swamped the downtown Reno casino district and caused $1 billion damage in six counties.

