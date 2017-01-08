PD: Metro patrol vehicle involved in crash in northwest Las Vegas

A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was involved in a crash Saturday evening in the northwest.

Metro responded to the scene at the intersection of West Cheyenne Avenue and North Michael Way at 7:48 p.m. The officer driving the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the second vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. They were transported to the hospital as well.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area until the investigation is concluded. The intersection is closed until debris are cleared from the roadway.

