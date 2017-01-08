Cooking fire displaces 12 people including children

Firefighters responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls early Saturday morning reporting a large fire ravaging through an east Las Vegas apartment complex.

Heavy flames and smoke clouded the sky at 2215 Stewart Avenue near Eastern Avenue and the 95 North. The fire began at a downstairs unit and quickly spread to upstairs units, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters extinguished the heavy flames five minutes after arriving at the scene. Investigators say a cooking fire quickly got out of control on a stove top oven. The fire was deemed accidental.

A total of 8 adults and 4 children were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters estimate the total damage of the building is $35,000. Investigators say cooking fires are the most common cause of fires and fire injuries in the Valley.

