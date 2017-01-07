Suspect outstanding after shooting man in central Las Vegas

Officers say a suspect is on the loose after shooting a man at an apartment complex near Flamingo Road and Swenson Street.

Police responded to the Siegel Suites on the 700 block of East Flamingo Road around 4 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

A man was shot in the calf area of his leg after answering a knock at his door, according to Lt. Grant Rogers of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The suspect attempted to rob him, then took off from the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

