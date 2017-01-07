Barricade suspect surrenders after hostage attempt

A man was taken into custody after an attempt to hold his roommate hostage turned into a barricade situation earlier Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of 4050 Pacific Harbors Drive near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue to a report of a possible hostage attempt.

The victim claims the suspect woke him and threatened to hold him captive as a prisoner. The victim managed to escape by jumping from the second story of the home. He was barefoot and shirtless as he ran through the street searching for help.

The victim approached a patrol car that happened to be in a neighboring complex. The officer proceeded to contact additional officers and a SWAT team. The suspect refused to come out from the home. As police attempted to talk him down, the suspect threatened to burn down the home. Officers took precautions and evacuated three neighboring units.

Officers say he threw a chair and other household items through a window before surrendering to police. After more than 2 hours of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody.

The victim suffered minor cuts and scrapes. No other injuries were reported. Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.