NHP: Serious crash on Blue Diamond Road, Lindell

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash Saturday morning on Blue Diamond Road.

Troopers reported a vehicle accident happened near the intersection of Blue Diamond and Lindell Roads at about 9:45 a.m.

The NHP said a helicopter was requested to the scene to transport the injured.

#BREAKING NHP working serious crash SR160 and Lindell. Roads closed landing helicopter, PIO is Enroute #drivesafe #buckleup #nhp — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 7, 2017

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, westbound travel lanes on Blue Diamond Rd. were closed while officers requested additional medical assistance to the scene.

Alternate travel routes were suggested at the time of the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.