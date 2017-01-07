Man found shot, killed on sidewalk

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found deceased on a sidewalk in the north part of town Thursday morning.

Officers located an unresponsive person in the area of Lexington Street and Lawry Avenue, east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, at about 7 a.m.

Police said the man showed signs of a possible overdose at the scene, but an autopsy later performed by the Clark County Coroner's Office revealed that the victim died after being shot.

No one is in custody related to this incident according to authorities at this time and Metro's homicide section said the death remains under investigation.

This is the fourth homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

