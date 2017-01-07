PD: 1 dead in crash involving semi-truck

The side of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Feb. 16, 2016. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an overnight fatal crash in the east part of town Saturday.

Police responded to the intersection of Pecos and Sunset Roads just before 1 a.m. with reports of an accident that involved a semi-truck and a Ford Focus vehicle.

Officers said the Focus ended up underneath the semi-truck trailer after the impact of the collision, with the occupant of the car deceased at the scene.

Witnesses informed police that the vehicle ran the red light at the intersection, was traveling with no lights on and bumping into the median before the accident.

The driver, described as a female in her 40s, of the car may have been under the influence according to police, but further tests are needed for confirmation.

Metro said this was the first road fatality of 2017, and the intersection was closed for a number of hours for the investigation.

