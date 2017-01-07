Vegas woman accused of abusing mom at pipeline protest camp

Lights from the Dakota Access oil pipeline site are seen on the horizon overlooking the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline is seen in a snow storm in Cannon Ball, N.D., Dec. 6, 2016. (AP Photo)

A woman is charged with abusing her elderly mother while the two were at an encampment where protesters of the Dakota Access oil pipeline were staying.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kathleen Bennett of Las Vegas is charged in Morton County with endangering a vulnerable adult.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, authorities say Bennett's 82-year-old mother was discovered Dec. 6 and was zip-tied to a wheelchair. She was evacuated to the Prairie Knights Casino during a blizzard and got lost in the shuffle. On Dec. 17, she was found again, this time in a cold, cluttered teepee.

Police say she had numerous bruises and other medical issues.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bennett. A working number for her wasn't immediately available and The Associated Press could not reach her for comment Friday.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

