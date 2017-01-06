911 caller says driver went 90-100 mph before pot arrest

Devin Ball is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana after a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the 911 tape of a witness who described watching a "possibly drunk" driver slam into a trooper's patrol car. Devin Ball, 30, ended up being arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

"Holy ****! He just sideswiped highway patrol," said the caller to dispatch. "He just sideswiped a trooper."

The unnamed witness followed Ball for miles before witnessing the crash. He said the driver swerved off the road and into the dirt multiple times while weaving through traffic.

"I tell you what, this guy is definitely going to hurt or kill someone," said the caller, almost 10 minutes before the crash.

Police said Ball's car reeked of marijuana and that he tested positive for the drug. The trooper is okay.

