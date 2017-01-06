911 caller says driver went 90-100 mph before pot arrest - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

EXCLUSIVE

911 caller says driver went 90-100 mph before pot arrest

Posted: Updated:
Devin Ball is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana after a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper. Devin Ball is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana after a crash involving a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Nevada Highway Patrol has released the 911 tape of a witness who described watching a "possibly drunk" driver slam into a trooper's patrol car. Devin Ball, 30, ended up being arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana.

"Holy ****! He just sideswiped highway patrol," said the caller to dispatch. "He just sideswiped a trooper."

Click the above play button to view video from the crash along with a copy of the 911 audio.

The unnamed witness followed Ball for miles before witnessing the crash. He said the driver swerved off the road and into the dirt multiple times while weaving through traffic.

RELATED

"I tell you what, this guy is definitely going to hurt or kill someone," said the caller, almost 10 minutes before the crash.

Police said Ball's car reeked of marijuana and that he tested positive for the drug. The trooper is okay.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.