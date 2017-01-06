Pedestrian dies in crash near Craig and Allen

A pedestrian died Friday when a vehicle struck him in North Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, who are assisting in the investigation, the incident happened in the area of West Craig Road and Allen Lane.

Police said the pedestrian, who was only described as a male in his 40s, was crossing Craig from north to south outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police said the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police said they are leading the investigation in the midst of North Las Vegas police's handling of a critical injury crash involving one of their detectives.

