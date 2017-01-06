Metro officer involved in crash near Sahara, Sloan

The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said an officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:08 p.m. near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Police said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The intersection will remain closed for the duration of the investigation, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not immediately released.

