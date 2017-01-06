MGM Resorts looking to fill 1K seasonal positions

The Mandalay Bay, an MGM Resorts property, is shown in an undated image. (File)

1,000 poolside positions at various MGM Resorts will be up for grabs at a career fair Wednesday.

The company is looking to fill spots at the Aria, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, The Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York-New York, The Signature at MGM Grand and Vdara.

Available positions include lifeguards, pool guest attendants, cabana hosts, cocktail servers, cooks, food servers, bartenders, receptionists, security officers, massage therapists and more.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mandalay Bay in the South Convention Center on the second floor in the Oceanside ballroom. Parking in the convention center parking garage is free for applicants who pick up a voucher at the event.

Anyone interested in applying for a position is urged to fill out an application online in advance and bring multiple copies of resumes to the fair. Interviews will be conducted at the fair, and some will be drug-tested and hired on the spot.

MGM Resorts said training for seasonal positions will begin in February.

