NLVPD detective passes away after wrong-way crash

NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD) NLVPD Detective Chad Parque. (NLVPD)
Police sift through the wreckage left by a crash that involved a North Las Vegas police detective on Jan. 6, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Police sift through the wreckage left by a crash that involved a North Las Vegas police detective on Jan. 6, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police said one of their detectives passed away early Saturday after a vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The incident occurred at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue at about 2 p.m. Friday.

Police said Chad Parque was the detective involved in the crash and was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition. Another driver was also hospitalized in stable condition.

Officer Aaron Patty, of North Las Vegas police, said the detective was in a northbound vehicle when he was hit by another vehicle heading southbound. Police believe the wrong-way driver was at fault in the crash.

Police said the detective under went surgery while at UMC, but later died while in treatment.

NLVPD said Detective Parque, 32, had been with the department for 10 years and was a great husband, father, brother and investigator. The North Las Vegas Police Department went on to say he will be deeply missed by many.  

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared bank account information on behalf of the Injured Police Officers Fund for donations benefiting the family of the fallen North Las Vegas detective:

  • Injured Police Officer - Nevada State Bank - account number 905202081
  • Injured Police Officer - Wells Fargo - account number 8754899923 

