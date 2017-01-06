Coroner identifies homeless man found near downtown

Medical examiners have identified a man beaten to death in Las Vegas.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Daniel M. Aldape died from blunt force head trauma. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Aldape was found beaten to death in the area of City Parkway and Ogden Avenue.

Police believe Aldape was a homeless man living in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

