Coroner identifies homeless man found near downtown - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies homeless man found near downtown

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners have identified a man beaten to death in Las Vegas. 

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Daniel M. Aldape died from blunt force head trauma. The manner was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas Metro police said Aldape was found beaten to death in the area of City Parkway and Ogden Avenue.

Police believe Aldape was a homeless man living in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

