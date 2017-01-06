I-15 reopens after standoff in Mojave Desert

The California Highway Patrol said a standoff with a pursuit suspect shut down Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert between the town of Baker and the Nevada state line Friday.

California Highway Patrol said there was a short pursuit of a vehicle speeding down the highway early Friday, the suspect stopped on the median, fired at the officers and left on foot.

No injuries were reported, CHP said.

The suspect is outstanding, CHP said.

Interstate 15 is the main route across the Mojave Desert for travel between Southern California cities and Las Vegas.

Nevada Highway Patrol said all travel lanes of Interstate 15 reopened in Baker at about 1:30 p.m.

#UPDATE All travel lanes on I-15 in Baker, California are now open #DriveSafe #NHP — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) January 6, 2017

