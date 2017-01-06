PD: Driver hits tree after possible medical episode

Police say a driver involved in a single-vehicle crash likely suffered a medical episode Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 5, the driver was behind the wheel of a 2005 Saturn Vue traveling in the east parking lot of the Boulder Palms Senior Apartments at 4350 South Boulder Highway, according to witnesses.

Evidence suggests the driver suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the paved parking lot and mounted a curbed landscaping area. The Saturn came to a complete stop when the left front of the vehicle impacted a medium-sized tree, according to police.

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section will continue investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.