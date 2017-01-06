PD: Driver hits tree after possible medical episode - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Driver hits tree after possible medical episode

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
(Source: AP Image) (Source: AP Image)
(FOX5) -

Police say a driver involved in a single-vehicle crash likely suffered a medical episode Wednesday evening.

On Jan. 5, the driver was behind the wheel of a 2005 Saturn Vue traveling in the east parking lot of the Boulder Palms Senior Apartments at 4350 South Boulder Highway, according to witnesses.

Evidence suggests the driver suffered a medical episode and lost control  of the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the paved parking lot and mounted a curbed landscaping area. The Saturn came to a complete stop when the left front of the vehicle impacted a medium-sized tree, according to police. 

The driver was taken to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section will continue investigating the incident. 

Stay with FOX 5 for updates on this story. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.