'Puppy Bowl' creates big opportunity for Vegas animal shelter

Peanut, left, and Lil' Tarzan, right, are the participants from Nevada who are taking part in Puppy Bowl XIII on Feb. 5, 2017. (Source: Nevada SPCA)

There is a big game happening a month from Thursday. It's one where the talented and gifted run up and down the field...and wag their tails?

Of course, that "big game" is the Puppy Bowl, which airs on Animal Planet before the Super Bowl.

In it, dozens of dogs take the field in the cuddliest hour of television each year. Two of the canines, Peanut and Lil' Tarzan, are from the Nevada SPCA No-Kill Animal Shelter in Las Vegas.

"They were invited to be a part of Puppy Bowl XIII this year," said Kathy Jung, of NSPCA. "Peanut will be in the starting lineup and Lil' Tarzan -you'll see him playing on the field and being an extra."

Millions are expected to tune in for the Puppy Bowl, but, for the NSPCA, the event is more than an adorable pregame before the big game.

"This is huge for us. It's huge for any shelter that gets to participate, because it's the second most watched TV station on the day of the big game," Jung said. "So it's really fun for us to get this national recognition, not only for them, but for the Nevada SPCA."

It's recognition that can lead to more donations and more adoptions for the organization, which is no stranger to the pooch past time. The NSPCA sent Keno to Puppy Bowl XI, and, last year, the group placed three pups on the roster.

"Last year, we had Ginger, Toby and Magic, very quickly. Very quickly did they get adopted out," Jung said.

The game is extra special for starting puppy, 19-week-old Peanut, who has a special need.

"Our own little Peanut was born with a birth defect," Jung revealed. "It's what's called a "liver shunt" - the blood flow is wrong and they wanted to highlight them to say they're not broken. That we are about rescue and rehabilitation and they can play too."

Both Peanut and Lil' Tarzan are expected to be adopted by their current foster families.

For more on the stories of Peanut and Lil' Tarzan, visit this link.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.