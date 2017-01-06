Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas

A robbery suspect was injured and another is outstanding after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday night, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident occurred at 9:40 p.m. in the area of Jones and Carmen boulevards, which is located between Vegas Drive and Washington Avenue.

Police said detectives in plain clothes were in the area conducting surveillance. One of the detectives got out of his vehicle and was approached by two men. One of the suspects was armed with a revolver and attempted to rob the detective. The detective identified himself as an officer then pulled out his firearm and shot the armed suspect. The second suspect left the scene.

The detective was identified by Metro as Detective Daniel Hawkins. Hawkins has worked for Metro for ten years. He is currently on paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

The injured suspect was transported to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

Police said a black revolver was recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Further details will be released at a further date.

This marks the second officer-involved shooting in the Las Vegas Valley this year. A North Las Vegas police officer was involved in a non-deadly confrontation on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Force Investigation Section at 702-828-8425. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.