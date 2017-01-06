Parents worried over violent start to 2017 in Las Vegas

Police were on scene of a shooting on Jan. 5, 2017 in the area of Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street. (FOX5)

With four homicides reported in the first five days of the new year, 2017 for Las Vegas is picking up where the violent 2016 left off.

Las Vegas Metro police counted 168 homicides in their jurisdiction last year.

One resident, who is a parent, captured an instance of the violence Thursday morning. In a video posted to FOX5's Facebook page, Latarisha Harris records an active shooting investigation outside of her balcony.

Though the shooting didn't result in death, Harris finds the violence worrisome, especially with children being exposed to it almost daily.

"They can't be normal kids because of the violence. And it's sad, because they hear it and they see it and they know," Harris said.

Unfortunately, the sound of gunshots have become the new normal for families.

To further the problems, moving away is not an easy solution.

"There's a lot of families out here that are just trying to make it. Rent's cheap around here," said parent Desaree Silva.

The violence also hinders parents from raising their kids the right way.

"You can either go to jail for murder, or be murdered," Harris said. "I don't want that to happen to my son or anything else's son or daughter for that matter."

The bottom line for parents like Harris and Silva, it shouldn't become the norm.

"We need to put the guns down and start loving one another and start trying to build a better foundation for ourselves. This is senseless and it's sad and it needs to end. Violence needs to end," Harris hopes.

