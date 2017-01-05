NHP: Driver high on marijuana during crash with patrol car

Trooper Jason Buratczuk stands next to the wreckage of a NHP patrol vehicle that was hit in a DUI crash. (FOX5)

A trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol is alive and uninjured after a driver accused of being high on marijuana crashed his Ford Excursion into a patrol car on Interstate 215 near Jones Boulevard on Tuesday.

Officer Jason Buratczuk, a spokesman for the department, said the trooper is lucky he was inside the car and didn't get rear-ended or have his door slammed in.

Video shows that the driver, 30-year-old Devin Ball, pulled over after the crash.

Buratczuk said the suspect's car reeked of marijuana and that he failed a voluntary drug test.

Ball hasn't tested positive for any other narcotics. NHP is waiting for the results of a blood test, but Buratczuk said the voluntary test administered on the side of the road can detect up to 12 different types of drugs.

"The new law came out and people just assume weed's legal," said Buratczuk. "This just illustrates the dangers that police officers face when they go to work... our office is the highway. So when we're out of that vehicle, you never know. You're always going to be looking over your shoulder."

Marijuana in 2017 is now legal at home, but not in public and definitely not on the freeway.

At least one person called 911 to report the driver was driving 80-90 miles per hour and swerving in and out of traffic. Buratczuk said the car crashed into the patrol vehicle at about 50 or 60 miles per hour.

FOX5 asked the NHP about the popular "myth" often spread around by people who consume marijuana; that they drive "better" or "safer" when they smoke pot.

"Whatever argument you want to give, the fact remains it's illegal to be in your car if you've been smoking marijuana and driving," said Buratczuk.

The trooper involved in the crash is not being identified. Buratczuk said he did nothing wrong and had his lights flashing while parked on the roadway's shoulder.

