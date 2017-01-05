Power fully restored to tower at Rio hotel-casino

Power was restored to the remaining floors of the Masquerade Tower of the Rio hotel-casino Thursday, more than a week after a minor fire caused a total outage.

The Rio said Clark County fire and other officials cleared floors 22 through 39 for guest occupancy during the afternoon. As a result, the 1,000 rooms at the tower became available to guests.

Power returned to the tower in stages. On Tuesday, floors eight through 21 were cleared to accommodate guests. Two days after Dec. 28 fire, floors four through seven were restored with power.

The restored power also enabled the Rio to reopen the Voodoo restaurant and nightclub at the top of the tower. The Voodoo Zipline, which is operated by a third party, would also be allowed to operate.

About 900 rooms were evacuated as a result of the original outage due to a minor fire.

Gaming operations and restaurants on the main level remained open were not affected by the outage.

