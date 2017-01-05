Innocence Project takes on case of convicted murderer

Kirstin Lobato, who now uses her middle name Blaise as her surname, appeared in a Las Vegas court room on Jan. 4, 2017. (Cyndi Lundeberg/FOX5)

Moments before Kirstin Blaise Lobato's case was called in Clark County District Court, she was seen mouthing the words, "I love you."

"She looked at me and said 'I love you,'" Michelle Ravell, one of Lobato's supporters, said.

Throughout Lobato's hearings, Ravell has stood by her side for the past decade and a half. Ravell considers Lobato her adopted daughter.

"I want to see her walk out of this place a free woman. I want to see her put her life together. I want to see her have a normal life," Ravell said.

Lobato, who now uses her middle name Blaise as her surname, was convicted twice of killing a homeless man named Duran Bailey.

Bailey's body was found near what is now the Palms casino property. There was no physical evidence tying her to the crime, and Lobato has always maintained her innocence. Her first conviction was overturned, and then, in November, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled there were also problems with her second conviction and sent the case back to the Clark County District Court.

In court Wednesday, it was announced that Lobato will now be represented by David Chesnoff on behalf of the Innocence Project. To date, the Innocence Project has exonerated 347 prisoners.

"To me what is really important is the Innocence Project does not take cases where there is a question of innocence," Ravell explained. "They know she is innocent and they know they can prove it."

The only time Lobato spoke in court was when she was asked if she wanted to be present for her next court date, Feb. 22.

If it's just for a status check, then I don't think I need to be here for that," she said.

After her case was done, Lobato sat down and a smile crossed her face.

"I want to see her happy. I want to see her laugh. I want to watch her cook a meal and watch her go shopping and not where blue. I want to see her happy," Ravell said. "I'm hoping for once we see justice in a courtroom."

At the Feb. 22 court date, an evidentiary hearing will be scheduled. At that hearing, new witnesses and new testimony will be presented.

