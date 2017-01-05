Advocacy group steps up for woman in murder re-trial bid - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Advocacy group steps up for woman in murder re-trial bid

Kirstin Lobato was convicted twice for the killing of a homeless man in 2001. Kirstin Lobato was convicted twice for the killing of a homeless man in 2001.
A woman convicted in the 2001 killing of a homeless man in Las Vegas got a boost in her bid for a re-trial.

FOX5's Cyndi Lundeberg explains how the national organization The Innocence Project, which has famously supported others who were wrongly convicted, is helping Kirstin Lobato's case.

