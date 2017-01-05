Help sought identifying North Las Vegas robbery suspects

Police released images of two suspects wanted in connection to a robbery. (Source: NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying two robbery suspects.

Police said the two suspects are wanted in connection to a robbery in the 4200 block of east Craig Road, near Lamb Boulevard on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Witnesses told police two men entered the business, one of which pointed a short barreled shotgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. The suspects stole about $190 in cash before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police described one suspect as a 20-year-old African American male, about 5’10” tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat with an orange brim, clear glasses, blue jeans and gray shoes with orange laces.

The second suspect was described by police as a 20-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” tall and 145 pounds. He was last wearing a black beanie hat, dark sunglasses, a black short sleeve shirt over a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes with white laces.

Police release surveillance video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

