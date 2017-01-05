NLVPD identifies officer involved in shooting

A portion of a North Las Vegas police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (File)

A 10-year-veteran of the North Las Vegas Police Department has been identified as the officer involved in a shooting Tuesday.

NLVPD said Sgt. Michael Booker, 40, was involved in the shooting in the 2200 block of Ellis Street, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard that wounded a suspect.

Police said Sgt. Booker felt threatened by an approaching Toyota Corolla and shot at the driver. The suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Booker is on paid administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation.

