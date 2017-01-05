New café to replace Serendipity on Las Vegas Strip

Serendipity on Las Vegas Boulevard is shown in an undated image. (Source: Google Maps)

Caesars Entertainment confirmed a new café and bar will replace shuttered Serendipity 3 on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, Stripside Café & Bar will replace the closed restaurant. Serendipity 3 officially closed Sunday after dinner service.

The new restaurant will feature all day breakfast, soups, salads, gourmet burgers, oven-fire pizza and more, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the restaurant will open by the end of the day Friday or early Saturday.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.