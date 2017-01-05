Dad of 1st 2017 birth in Las Vegas accused of sexual misconduct

A substitute teacher from Legacy High School was arrested for reportedly having a relationship with a student, according to Clark County School District police.

Ryan Davis, 29, who is a substitute teacher and football coach, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual misconduct.

According to Capt. Ken Young, of CCSD police, they confirmed Davis was in a relationship with an 18-year-old student of Legacy High School after receiving a tip.

Young said the relationship lasted under a year and took place in the later half of 2016.

Clark County detention records show Davis’ bail was set at $50,000 for each count. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

FOX5 also identified Davis as the father of a child who claimed the first birth of 2017 in Las Vegas. Davis' child Rylin was born at Sunrise Children's Hospital at 12:27 a.m. on Sunday. Rylin was originally due on Jan. 20.

"It definitely changed the plans for New Years. We thought we were just going to be hanging out and relaxing and stuff like that but the baby came a little earlier," Ryan Davis told FOX5 shortly after the birth.

