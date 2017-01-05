Son of Las Vegas mayor pro tem sentenced

The son of Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Steve Ross has been sentenced in connection to a string of burglaries.

A judge sentenced Shane Ross to eight to 22 years behind bars Thursday.

Ross entered a guilty plea agreement in November to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a firearm and grand larceny.

Police said Ross was arrested after robberies at a fast food restaurant, drug chain store, doughnut shop, and a string of robberies involving a motorcycle rider wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.