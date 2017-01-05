Man killed in northeast Las Vegas shooting identified

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a shooting in northeast Las Vegas Monday night.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Robin Dion McBride died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner was ruled a homicide,

Police said McBride was found in the 2200 block of Exeter Drive, near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards with gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.

No suspects have been identified in this case, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

