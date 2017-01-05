1 injured in shooting near Lamb, Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 injured in shooting near Lamb, Vegas Valley

Police investigate a shooting on Macher Way on Jan. 5, 2016. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) Police investigate a shooting on Macher Way on Jan. 5, 2016. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. 

The incident occurred at 9:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Macher Way, near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. 

According to police, several people were detained after one person was shot. 

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

