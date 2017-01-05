Henderson location among 150 Kmart, Sears stores to close

A cashier rings up items in an undated image. (File)

A Henderson Kmart location will permanently shut down in spring of 2017.

Sears Holdings Corporation informed employees at 78 Kmart and 26 Sears stores that their stores would close by the end of March, select stores would close by the end of February. This is in addition to 46 stores that were already announced to close by the company.

The Kmart store on 10405 south Eastern Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway is among the listed March closures.

The company said it is closing dozens of stores to increase profitability and long-term operating performance. See a full list of closures here.

Eligible associates impacted by the closures will receive severance and will be able to apply for open positions at other Kmart and Sears stores.

The company said liquidation sales will begin as early as Friday.

