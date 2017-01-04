Metro warns of 'virtual kidnapping' scheme

Metro police has issued a warning about virtual kidnappings following a rise in Valley cases.

Metro said a person calls the victim claiming to have kidnapped a family member, even though a kidnapping has not taken place. The caller threatens to harm or kill the victim, and demands a ransom be paid, typically via wire transfer.

No one is immune to these schemes. Assembly woman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod told FOX5 she received a similar call from a man with a Denver, CO. area code on Wednesday.

"They indicated they were an EMT, that he was off duty but that he had someone from my family who had identified my phone number as someone who was in this accident," Bilbray-Axelrod said.

Bilbray-Axelrod immediately hung up the phone and called her dad, but he did not pick up.

"It put me in a minor sort of panic mode," Bilbray-Axelrod said. "I got a call back from the gentleman and his story got more intense."

The suspected scammer took a more aggressive tone. He told her that her dad hit his son in a car accident and that they wanted to resolve the issue with out police.

"It was a scam," Bilbray-Axelrod said. "I had hung up the phone and received a text message from that number telling me I had just killed my father and that I was never going to see him again," she added. "That was sort of one of those moments that even though I was 99.9% sure that this was not real, you just have this sort of dread like 'Oh my god what if it was?'"

Metro is offering safety tips to the public with the hopes of reducing cases like this.

To avoid becoming a victim, Metro said to be aware of incoming calls that are unknown or from an international number. Callers typically go to great lengths to keep victims on the phone, so the person is prevented from calling or locating the victim. The suspect will demand money through a wire transfer.

If you receive a phone call from someone you suspect is involved in this scheme, Metro said to try to slow the conversation and ask to speak with the kidnap victim, listen carefully to the voice of the victim if they speak and attempt to contact or locate the family member who has allegedly been kidnapped. Most importantly, contact police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

