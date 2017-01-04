Bandit suspected of Henderson holdups arrested - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bandit suspected of Henderson holdups arrested

Daniel Andrews (Source: Henderson PD) Daniel Andrews (Source: Henderson PD)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A man suspected in a string of robberies at eateries in Henderson throughout December was arrested Tuesday while at the municipal courthouse.

Henderson police said Daniel Andrews, 30, was taken into custody in connection with multiple holdups throughout the Las Vegas Valley. At least four of the holdups were at businesses in Henderson.

Andrews is accused of using a firearm to rob the following businesses:

  • Dec. 5: Jack in the Box at 5 South Gibson Road;
  • Dec. 14: Outback Steakhouse at 521 N. Stephanie St.;
  • Dec. 20: In-N-Out Burger at 1051 W. Sunset Rd.;
  • Dec. 22: PT's Pub at 10075 S. Eastern Ave.

Police said the suspect in the holdups was last seen driving a silver 2002 Ford Focus during the incidents. There were no injuries reported from the holdups.

Detectives identified Andrews as the suspect. He was booked into Henderson Detention Center on four counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of burglary with a deadly weapon.

Police did not disclose the reason Andrews was at the Henderson Municipal Courthouse at the time of his arrest.

The police department said Las Vegas Metro is looking into Andrews' possible involvement into two additional robberies in its jurisdiction.

