Shots fired near school bus stop in Pahrump

Nye County Sheriff's Office said children were present at a school bus stop when shots were fired in the area on Jan. 4, 2017. (FOX5)

Authorities in Pahrump said a gunman opened fire near a bus stop where kids were waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning.

According to Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Blagg Road and Comstock Avenue.

Deputies found a victim who was dropping a child off at a bus stop when a bullet was shot through her back window. The female victim said she witnessed a man running into a home on Blagg Road. The residents left the home and deputies alerted them that a male broke in, fired a shot and ran out the back door.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man picked up in a black sport utility vehicle. That vehicle and the driver were later located, but the driver said he didn’t know the man and picked him up by request. The man was dropped off in the area of Bourbon Street and Red Butte Street, but he has not been located.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a black male adult with a tattoo, possibly of a bird or butterfly, on his face.

Nearby schools were notified as a precaution, but authorities did not believe there was an immediate danger to the schools.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.