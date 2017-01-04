Macy's at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas tabbed for closure

The Macy's entrance at Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas, seen in this photo. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Valley Macy's store at the Boulevard Mall was included as one of 68 U.S. locations designated for closure by the department store, the company announced Wednesday.

The Macy's located at the mall on Maryland Parkway first opened in 1966 and currently employs 84 associates.

The exact date for the Boulevard Mall store was not immediately announced, but the company indicated the closure will be in early spring of this year. The company elaborated that stores set for closure will start clearance sales on Jan. 9. The clearance sale will run for about eight to 12 weeks.

Macy's announcement is part of a streamlining plan for the company. It currently holds 730 Macy's stores in operation.

The Boulevard Mall location was the only Macy's in Nevada announced for this round of closures.

You can view Macy's announcement here.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.